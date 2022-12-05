A total of 22 McCluskey Dance Academy students aged between four and 17 did their dance exams and the school received a 100 per cent pass rate – some students passed with honour distinction, which is the highest mark.

The owners also sat exams, with Garry McCluskey passing his licentiate and Vincent McCluskey passing his associate.

Garry said: “I set up the McCluskey Dance Academy three years ago and we are a registered dance school with the Northern Counties Dance Teachers’ Association and with the British Dance School.

The McCluskey Dance Academy has achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in the recent dance exams.

“I was asked to open the school as several children were interested in the styles we teach such as lyrical, contemporary and freestyle. We also do competitions nationwide.

“The kids have worked very hard for their success and we are already working towards the next exams in June 2023.”

For more information about the dance school, email [email protected]