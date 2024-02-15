Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carl Stewart, 47, originally from Amble, went on a fundraising mission with colleagues from SUEZ ReCyclists in 2023 to take on The Big Battlefield Bike Ride. Having loved the challenge and camaraderie, the Suez team are keen to get fundraising and do it all over again.

The event takes place in France and is put together by the charity Help For Heroes, who give life changing support to military veterans and their families.

The 2024 ride runs place from June 24 to 29 and will commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day as it takes participants on a 250 mile journey over four days across the Normandy beaches.

Carl Stewart (left) and his team mates having a well earned beer at the end.

They start from Sainte-Mere-Eglise in northern France to Omaha in Bayeux, then to Lisieux via Gold and Juno, then Evreux via Bernay and finally finish in Paris via La Roche-Guyon, cyclists can show off their medals on the Trocadéro in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Speaking on his previous experience, Carl said: “Last year there were a lot of veterans doing it. There were people with one leg, people with multiple sclerosis that were veterans, and they were actually doing it!”

To make sure the cyclists truly appreciate their surroundings, a dedicated historian will be guiding them through all the sites and battlefields they visit.

"Last year was absolutely brilliant,” Carl continued. “The first two days, I hated every second of it. I'm not denying it. But by the fourth day, I actually put my name down for this year just because of the camaraderie and the people. It’s just like being back in the army. Your brothers are there, you're living with them, you're working with them."

Carl (green helmet) and one of his teammates coming over the finish line at Dunkirk.

"We're stood there with our bikes and cycling gear and it was just unbelievable. You’re going through little villages where people are applauding you as your coming through Dunkirk, down the beach.

"When I got to the end I burst into floods of tears. I just couldn't believe how I’d actually achieved it.”