Organised by former firefighter Glenn Blaney, The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation Charity Golf Auction is being supported by golf clubs from across the North East, Cumbria and Scotland.

It is the second year that Glenn has run the online auction and it previously raised £1,500 for the foundation, which was launched by Sir Bobby Robson in 2008. The foundation, part of Newcastle Hospitals Charity, aims to find more effective ways to detect and treat cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 33 clubs generously contributed prizes last year and more than 50 have already signed up to take part this time around.

Glenn Blaney with Emma McQuitty, fundraising co-ordinator at Newcastle Hospitals Charity.

Glenn said: “I’m so pleased to see how it’s grown already in just one year. I’ve been asking clubs to contribute a four-ball voucher and the response has been amazing.

“By bidding, golfers will be supporting the work of a very special charity and also get the chance to play at golf courses they may not have tried before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a huge range of different clubs offering the chance to play across the region and, if you’re lucky, there’s also the possibility of bagging a real bargain.”

The auction is now underway and it finishes on January 21. Starting bids on every four-ball begin at £40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glenn added: “I’m really proud to be able to support the work of the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation and when I explain to golf clubs which charity I’m raising money for, the reaction is always extremely positive.

“That says a lot about Sir Bobby as a man, and he’s a personal hero of mine, but also about the way cancer impacts us all and the importance of more research into the disease.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The participating golf clubs in Northumberland (in alphabetical order) are as follows: Allendale, Arcot, Bamburgh, Bedlington, Bellingham, Blyth, Burgham, Dunstanburgh, Foxton, Hexham, Linden Hall, Magdelene Fields, Morpeth, Newbiggin, Ponteland, Rothbury, Slaley Hall, Stocksfield, Warkworth, Longhirst, Seahouses, Wooler.