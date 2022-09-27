Grant Davey served as leader between 2013 and 2017 and was a councillor for the Kitty Brewster ward.

He continues to serve on Blyth Town Council and this week said sorry to Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy after posting a video making false allegations about Mr Levy’s parliamentary expenses.

The two men actually ran against each other in the 2017 local elections for the Kitty Brewster ward, with Coun Davey receiving 511 votes to Mr Levy’s 339.

Grant Davey at the Northumberland General Election count in 2017.

Coun Davey’s statement said: “I recently posted a video about Ian Levy MP that featured defamatory statements relating to his parliamentary expenses claims.

“I sincerely apologise to Mr Levy, his family, and his staff for the distress this has caused.”

Responding to the statement, Mr Levy said: “I am used to receiving criticism and challenge and accept this as part of political life. Occasionally however, a line is crossed and that was the case in some recent social media posts making damaging false statements about me.

“These statements were shared by former Northumberland Labour leader Coun Grant Davey. I am pleased that he has now issued an apology and agreed a legal settlement of costs and damages, acknowledging that he spread damaging false statements about me.

“I am a firm believer in robust political debate, but there is a line between this and people spreading lies designed to cause anger and revulsion about politicians.”

Mr Levy, 56, was elected as Blyth Valley MP in the 2019 election, with a majority of 1.7 per cent. He is the first Conservative to represent the constituency since its creation in 1950.

Earlier this year, he was appointed Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Cabinet Office.

He also recently came out in support of new Prime Minister Liz Truss, and said he had faith in her to tackle the country’s cost of living crisis.

