As in previous years, the event is taking place at Northumberland College’s Kirkley Hall Campus in Ponteland.

Here is everything you need to know about it, as well as a feature on one of the festival’s speakers.

At a glance details

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Jones, founder of My Anxious Dog, will be hoping to educate visitors on why #dogsinyellow is such an important movement.

When – Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd September 2023

Times – Parking opens 8.30am. Gates open from 9.00am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets – Early bird tickets from £10 are available at www.northeastdogfestival.com/northeastdogfestivaltickets and tickets are also available on the gate.

Show Guide – www.northeastdogfestival.com/single-post/our-2023-show-guide-is-here

Notable change

One of the big changes for this year will see the festival team creating one large space; whilst remaining in the grounds of Kirkley, the festival will move to one larger field rather than being split across two.

It is hoped that this will enhance the event for visitors and exhibitors alike.

Activities

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are 18 different have-a-go activities that dogs will be able to try their paw at, with everything from mantrailing to flyball and gundog scurries to hoopers, thanks to the many local dog training clubs and experienced instructors.

Crowd favourites such as Scentventure and fastest recall will also return.

Tipi and shows

The Wellness Tipi will welcome specialist speakers on topics ranging from dog behaviour to dog massage – and many more.

Two charity dog shows will have classes in everything from Most Handsome Dog to the Best Rescue, with lots of amazing prizes up for grabs.

Main ring and The Breed Hang Out area

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main ring will showcase fabulous canine displays that will wow and The Breed Hang Out area, which was brand new for 2022, will return this year with another packed timetable of wonderful breeds.

Other attractions

Even if you don’t own a dog, visitors to the festival will be able to enjoy shopping with a range of 80+ exhibitors and a packed timetable of fun-filled activities and demonstrations.

My Anxious Dog

Sarah Jones, founder of My Anxious Dog, will be hoping to educate visitors on why #dogsinyellow is such an important movement.

In a world filled with wagging tails and playful barks, the story of Bella the Cocker Spaniel and her owner stands out as a testament to the power of compassion and innovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a traumatic attack by another dog in her youth, Bella became plagued by anxiety and fear, making every encounter with her fellow four-legged companions a challenge.

Frustrated by the lack of suitable products on the market to signal Bella's need for space and understanding, Sarah took matters into their own hands.

She decided to create a range of high-quality, eye-catching yellow products that would serve as a universal symbol for dogs like Bella – dogs who required extra space due to anxiety or reactivity.

Yellow, the official warning colour for caution, was the perfect choice for these unique products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ‘Dogs in Yellow’ movement was born and March 20 became a day to flood social media platforms with a sea of yellow, as dog owners from around the world shared their stories and experiences, all while donning the colour that had come to symbolise their cause.