Events in Scremerston to mark King's coronation and ceremony can be watched on a large screen in Berwick church

Berwick Rugby Club in Scremerston is playing host to two events to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 21st Apr 2023, 12:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 12:55 BST

The ceremony takes place on Saturday, May 6 and on Sunday, May 7, the fun in the village begins with a spectacular, funny and engaging show of magic by ‘Professor’ Hayden Parker.

The show, which is being organised by Ancroft Parish Council and is free to attend, is written especially for children and family audiences and the magician is enhanced DBS checked and autism friendly.

It will start at 4pm and run for 45 minutes, and all youngsters from the local area are welcome on a first come, first served basis. If you are interested in bringing your children/grandchildren along, tickets are available by emailing [email protected] (please state how many adults and children will be in your party as numbers inside the rugby club are limited).

David Belcher pictured at Scremerston Community Action's Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee celebration event and St Andrew’s Wallace Green Church.David Belcher pictured at Scremerston Community Action's Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee celebration event and St Andrew’s Wallace Green Church.
Alternatively, if you have no access to email, call 07515 286201.

The second event is also family friendly and will start at 5.30pm on the same day (May 7). Local band ‘Dakota Duo’, led by Kevin Shearer, will be playing three sets of live music that will feature top tunes from the King’s eight decades – from the 1950s right through to the present day.

Local caterers U’ve Pulled will be serving pulled pork rolls and the rugby club is providing a full bar service.

David Belcher, chairman of the Scremerston Community Action group that is organising the event, said: “We are delighted to be able to stage, with the aid of the Coronation Community Fund, an evening of entertainment for all the local community to enjoy.”

Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis and are priced at £5 each to include a pork or vegetarian roll.

As with the first event, they are available by emailing [email protected] or calling 07515 286201 if you have no access to email.

Meanwhile, the congregation of St Andrew’s Wallace Green Church in Berwick have decided to throw open their building on coronation day (May 6).

The events from London will be shown on a large screen in the church, the ceremony begins at 11am and doors will be open from 10am, and refreshments will be available on the day. There is no charge for admittance.

