The ceremony takes place on Saturday, May 6 and on Sunday, May 7, there will be plenty to enjoy at the party – which will run from 11am to 5pm.

It is being organised by a joint team of councillors and Morpeth Fair Day committee members, with help from Shelley Piper and funding from Morpeth Town Council and Northumberland County Council’s Coronation Community Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Alison Byard, Mayor of Morpeth, said: “The event will include food and drink, music from Morpeth’s own Ellington Colliery Band, face-painting and stalls, including charities such as Northumbria Blood Bikes with the Morpeth bike, which reflects the new King’s support for voluntary groups.

Coun Alison Byard, Mayor of Morpeth 2022/23. Picture by Ken Stait.

“There will also be a football tournament for teams aged under eight and under nine years, The Coronation Cup, organised with the kind assistance of Morpeth Town Juniors.

“However, there should still be plenty of room to bring a picnic rug and join us to celebrate the coronation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Events Working Party of Ponteland Town Council have made plans to celebrate the coronation and the shop window displays competition is taking place again after proving popular during the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

As well as some specific events, there will be a fun ‘Spot the Crowns’ trail for families to participate in. Ten businesses have been asked to put a gold crown in their window, which will be displayed until Tuesday, May 9.