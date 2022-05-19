Event to put community garden in the spotlight

The event is being organised to highlight the community garden and raise awareness of its presence.

Tommy's Field Allotments Ltd has responsibility for this area, located at the bottom of the site (Dark Lane) along the Riverside path, which is shaded by mature trees and was considered unsuitable for allotment cultivation.

Over time, some parts of the garden had fallen into disrepair.

Tommy's Field Allotments Ltd has spent a lot of time sprucing up the area and it has organised an event on Saturday, June 11 from 11.30am to 3pm to highlight the garden and raise awareness of its presence.

The paths are wheelchair accessible and buggy friendly. The public can help garden the area without the commitment of an allotment.