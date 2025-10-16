Ray Kennedy in action for England. Picture by Allsport/Getty Images.

Northumberland’s most decorated footballer is being honoured at a venue in his home village.

Ray Kennedy won the League and FA Cup double with Arsenal in 1971 before going on to make 393 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 72 goals and winning 11 major trophies at Anfield.

The midfielder, who also made 17 appearances for England and scored three goals, died in 2021 at the age of 70 after battling Parkinson’s disease since 1984.

Ray, who was born in Seaton Delaval and went to Astley High School, played for New Hartley Juniors where he helped the club win all its league games in one season before being picked up by Arsenal.

The Terrace Club 200-seater function suite.

And to celebrate him in the community, a Ray Kennedy Suite grand opening event is taking place at The Terrace Club, Wallace Terrace, on Saturday, November 8 from 7pm, which will also raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

For more information about the event, to buy tickets priced £3 and/or to donate to the raffle, go along to the club during opening hours or call 0191 2370133.

The Terrace Club owner Paul Stott said: “We consider it an honour to be able to name our 200-seater function suite after Ray.

“The family were 100% supportive of this and to be able to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support is the icing on the cake.”

He added: “The Terrace Club has been around since 1903 and it’s a miracle it’s still here today as it suffered a major fire in 1975.

“Not only that, it had almost a quarter of a million pounds worth of debt when I took over 14 years ago. Now though I’m pleased to say that the debt is paid off and we are going from strength to strength – and this honour will only reinforce that.”