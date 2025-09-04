There was dancing to music provided by the colourful Storytellers Streetband.placeholder image
There was dancing to music provided by the colourful Storytellers Streetband.

Event marks 25th anniversary of the Old Bakehouse Millennium Green in Morpeth

By Andrew Coulson
Published 4th Sep 2025, 13:53 BST
About 40 people, including specially invited guests, enjoyed a barbecue event recently hosted by the trustees to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Old Bakehouse Millennium Green in Morpeth.

Bridget Gubbins, the inspiration behind the project, cut the cake and chairperson Val Stevens traced the history of the garden, which has the distinction of achieving the Green Flag award for 22 years.

A poem about the origins of the green space was contributed by Pam Cassells, with further poems from Jan Clarke of the Morpeth Poetry Group.

Julie Smith surprised those in attendance by presenting an eye-catching mosaic celebrating the 25 years. This has been recently installed in the garden.

Socialising and dancing to music provided by the colourful Storytellers Streetband were enjoyed for the rest of the afternoon.

Val thanked everyone involved and looked forward to the Millennium Green being enjoyed as a valuable community asset for a further 25 years.

Libby Orange (designer of the mosaic), Julie Smith and Val Stevens.

1. Old Bakehouse Millennium Green 25th anniversary

Libby Orange (designer of the mosaic), Julie Smith and Val Stevens. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
A cake was baked for the event.

2. Old Bakehouse Millennium Green 25th anniversary

A cake was baked for the event. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Related topics:Morpeth
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice