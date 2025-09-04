Bridget Gubbins, the inspiration behind the project, cut the cake and chairperson Val Stevens traced the history of the garden, which has the distinction of achieving the Green Flag award for 22 years.

A poem about the origins of the green space was contributed by Pam Cassells, with further poems from Jan Clarke of the Morpeth Poetry Group.

Julie Smith surprised those in attendance by presenting an eye-catching mosaic celebrating the 25 years. This has been recently installed in the garden.

Socialising and dancing to music provided by the colourful Storytellers Streetband were enjoyed for the rest of the afternoon.

Val thanked everyone involved and looked forward to the Millennium Green being enjoyed as a valuable community asset for a further 25 years.

Old Bakehouse Millennium Green 25th anniversary Libby Orange (designer of the mosaic), Julie Smith and Val Stevens.

Old Bakehouse Millennium Green 25th anniversary A cake was baked for the event.