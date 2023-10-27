Event for Project Santa at restaurant in Cramlington to help families in need
Indian restaurant Dhamaka, which has already supported a number of charities this year, has announced that an event will take place on Monday, November 6 – with proceeds to be donated to Project Santa in support of its 2023 campaign.
Project Santa is a charity that has been supporting families across the North East for the past nine years during the festive period.
Allison Stoker, one of the team of volunteers working hard to make Project Santa a reality every year, said: “We are overwhelmed by the generosity of the team at Dhamaka in support of the charity.”
Dhamaka is inviting bookings from anyone who would like to support the event – 100% of proceeds will be donated to the charity.
If you would like to book a table for November 6, call the restaurant on 01670 736070.