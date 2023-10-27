Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Indian restaurant Dhamaka, which has already supported a number of charities this year, has announced that an event will take place on Monday, November 6 – with proceeds to be donated to Project Santa in support of its 2023 campaign.

Project Santa is a charity that has been supporting families across the North East for the past nine years during the festive period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allison Stoker, one of the team of volunteers working hard to make Project Santa a reality every year, said: “We are overwhelmed by the generosity of the team at Dhamaka in support of the charity.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dhamaka is inviting bookings from anyone who would like to support the event.

Dhamaka is inviting bookings from anyone who would like to support the event – 100% of proceeds will be donated to the charity.