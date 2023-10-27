News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Event for Project Santa at restaurant in Cramlington to help families in need

A charity night in Cramlington aims to raise money to support families facing financial hardship this Christmas.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 27th Oct 2023, 16:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 16:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Indian restaurant Dhamaka, which has already supported a number of charities this year, has announced that an event will take place on Monday, November 6 – with proceeds to be donated to Project Santa in support of its 2023 campaign.

Project Santa is a charity that has been supporting families across the North East for the past nine years during the festive period.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Allison Stoker, one of the team of volunteers working hard to make Project Santa a reality every year, said: “We are overwhelmed by the generosity of the team at Dhamaka in support of the charity.”

Dhamaka is inviting bookings from anyone who would like to support the event.Dhamaka is inviting bookings from anyone who would like to support the event.
Dhamaka is inviting bookings from anyone who would like to support the event.
Most Popular

Dhamaka is inviting bookings from anyone who would like to support the event – 100% of proceeds will be donated to the charity.

If you would like to book a table for November 6, call the restaurant on 01670 736070.

Related topics:CramlingtonNorth East