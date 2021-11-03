Event celebrates restoration of vintage aircraft
There was a tasty treat available to those who came along to Eshott Airfield for a celebration event at the weekend.
Over the last 15 months, the team at the airfield have been restoring a vintage ex-RAF plane called a Chipmunk. The plane left the service of the RAF in 1996.
To mark the completion of the work, a ‘Fish and Chipmunk Fly-In’ was organised for Saturday.
As well as viewing the Chipmunk aircraft at close quarters, those who came along could also appreciate a vintage Auster that took to the skies.
Throughout the day, fish and chips were available to keep any chills away.
The team are hoping to take delivery of two more vintage planes in the coming months to add to their collection.
For more information about Eshott and the various activities that take place at the airfield during the year, go to the Eshott Airfield Facebook page.