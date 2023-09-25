Berwick Cancer Cars and BARK representatives receive cheques from CEF Berwick.

It was a busy day as the initiative was well supported by other local businesses and trades.

An excellent total of £4,728 – raised via a raffle and donations – exceeded all expectations. It has been split between Berwick Cancer Cars and BARK (Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels).

Jan Ross, kennel manager, and Berwick Cancer Cars representatives met with CEF Berwick branch manager Mark Robertson, who drives the event with his team, for a special cheque presentation.

