Event at City Electrical Factors in Berwick raises an impressive total for good causes

The City Electrical Factors (CEF) store at the Ramparts Business Park in Berwick has hosted another popular and successful ‘Calibration and Trade Day’ fundraising event.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 25th Sep 2023, 14:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 14:08 BST
Berwick Cancer Cars and BARK representatives receive cheques from CEF Berwick.Berwick Cancer Cars and BARK representatives receive cheques from CEF Berwick.
It was a busy day as the initiative was well supported by other local businesses and trades.

An excellent total of £4,728 – raised via a raffle and donations – exceeded all expectations. It has been split between Berwick Cancer Cars and BARK (Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels).

Jan Ross, kennel manager, and Berwick Cancer Cars representatives met with CEF Berwick branch manager Mark Robertson, who drives the event with his team, for a special cheque presentation.

They thanked Mark and the team for their efforts, and Mark thanked all trades, donators and visitors for the event’s success.

