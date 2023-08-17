An aerial photograph of Paxton House.

The European Travel Awards serve to highlight those whose work accentuates Europe’s rich abundance of history, culture and iconic cuisines, and those who enable international tourists to experience the best that the continent has to offer.

The 2023 recipients include Paxton House. It has been awarded the Best Country House Visitor Attraction and Caravan Park 2023 – Scottish Borders title.

Nominations for the awards were open to any candidates who operate within the travel, leisure, tourism or hospitality sectors in Europe.

A section of the caravan park at Paxton House.

The elegant Adam designed mansion has a nationally recognised collection of Chippendale and Trotter furniture and one of the largest private picture galleries in Scotland, displaying works on loan from the National Galleries of Scotland.

It also has a spectacular collection of male 18th Century costumes – brought back by Patrick Home, the original owner, from his time at the court of Frederick the Great.

The caravan park is secluded away within the walled garden. With only 30 well-spaced pitches, it is an ideal place from which to explore the beautiful Borders countryside.

Guests are free to enjoy the 80 acres of manicured gardens and woodland walks that sweep down to the banks of the River Tweed.

Commercial manager Belinda Don said “We are thrilled to receive this award. It is wonderful to have the team’s hard work recognised and we hope that this prize will inspire even more people to come and visit us.