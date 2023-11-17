EuroMillions £1million winning ticket bought in Northumberland remains unclaimed
The National Lottery has released details of where recent winning EuroMillions tickets were bought – with TDWJ 92983 bought in Northumberland.
Another £1million winner (TDWQ 89608) remains unclaimed in Bolton, while the same EuroMillions draw also produced another mystery winner from the Edinburgh area who matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number to win £84,616.60.
All three missing winners bought their tickets for the special EuroMillions draw on Friday, November 3.
The winning numbers in the draw were 8, 21, 31, 39, 47 and the Lucky Star numbers were 5 and 9.
All three lucky ticket-holders have until May 1, 2024 to claim their prizes. Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said: “The call now goes out to every EuroMillions player to check their tickets.
“If you bought a EuroMillions ticket in Bolton, Northumberland or indeed the City of Edinburgh for the special draw on 3 November, it’s time to look everywhere - in the pockets of clothes you might have been wearing at the time, bags, in the car, wallets and purses and in that sideboard or drawer where we all tend to put bits and pieces - and check your tickets.
“Do you live or work in this area, do you have family and friends there who you were visiting or were you just passing through? We’re desperate to find these mystery ticket-holders and pay out their life-changing prizes - imagine the possibilities for them! We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that all these lucky winners come forward to claim their wins.”
If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.
Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email [email protected].