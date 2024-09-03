Fortunately the rain stayed away until after Sunday’s show ended.

Organisers said it had been ‘a very good day’ and felt visitor numbers were around the same as last year’s record-breaking attendance.

The main marquee was full of entries in all classes with lots of new participants.

There were more than 40 stalls on the show field and in the craft marquee, along with a new health and wellbeing area.

The main attraction, the Alba Axemen & Woman, went down very well with the crowds in the main arena. Glendale Community Ceilidh Band, Coldstream Pipe Band and the Berwick Concert Band provided music, while PGL provided children’s activities.

2 . Etal Show 3 Visitors to Etal Show. Photo: Etal Show Photo Sales

3 . Etal Show 4 A quirky entry in the handicrafts section. Photo: Etal Show Photo Sales