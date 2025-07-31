Escaped parrot Athena now a social media star after a year in the wild in Northumberland

An escaped parrot in Northumberland is proving a social media hit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Athena has been living wild and free in Blyth for the past year - racking up over 1,200 followers on social media after a Facebook group was set up to document her adventures.

The two-and-a-half year old Crimson Rosella parrot was bought when she was only six-months old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her owners were always careful to make sure doors and windows weren’t opened when she was stretching her wings indoors, but one day last summer, Athena managed to escape in what they say was a freak accident of timing.

Missing parrot Athena. Picture: Cliff Soden

“My husband was coming through into our kitchen diner just as she was flying where she normally flew. That freaked her out and I just happened to be opening the back door at the same time.” she said.

“She did a detour and went straight out the back door.

“I ran around my estate, but there was absolutely no sign of her. She had just disappeared into thin air. I think I cried for about two weeks. She was such an amazing character.”

Her owners, who wished to remain anonymous, were devastated when she escaped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After following advice from vets and rescue services about how to recapture a bird, they did everything they could - but soon realised she had no intention of being caged again.

On one attempt of many, and equipped with the parrot’s cage and favourite comfort blanket, she tried to catch Athena when she landed in a friend's garden.

Remarkably, Athena’s favourite fresh treats of “anything red: strawberries, raspberries and red apples”, still could not tempt her home. As soon as Athena spotted the cage, she was sighted more frequently on the other side of town.

Many locals tried to capture Athena unsuccessfully and, although there was an increasing concern for her welfare, residents were relieved to see she was still alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Facebook page, Athena in the wild’ was set up by one local who wanted a place for people to document sightings.

She has already survived a harsh winter in the North East, to the disbelief of many.

“90% of Blyth have really embraced that you should let a wild animal be free if they want to be and that they really enjoy seeing her,” her owner commented.

“Obviously, if she was never ever seen again, I just would have felt horrendous. But the fact she’s survived a year and she gives so many people such a lot of pleasure and she’s become a little bit of a local celebrity, it’s just so cute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After a few months, I thought, ‘Well I don’t really think it would be fair to cage her now.’”

Crimson Rosella parrots, which are native to Australia, are thought to have a lifespan of 20 to 30 years in captivity but only 15 in the wild.

With Athena yet to turn three, residents of Blyth hope their avian celebrity will bring colour and joy to their lives for many years to come.