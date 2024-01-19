A 21-year-old woman will jump from a plane to continue a family’s efforts in support of Berwick resident Chloe French.

Chloe, 25, has been raising awareness over recent months as the face of the joint Stand Up To Cancer fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 in the North East. She was diagnosed with stage four metastatic melanoma in February this year.

As well as the fantastic support from her partner Ben Fairbairn, the Fairbairn family have been involved in fundraising for cancer charities – with Ben’s dad Alan the main organiser of a football event in Lowick.

Ben and his sister Erin were part of the team that took part in the Pretty Muddy Race for Life and now Erin has signed up for a skydive that is due to take place in County Durham next month.

From left, Chloe French, Erin Fairbairn and Ben Fairbairn.

This activity will be in aid of Chloe herself, as explained by Erin herself on the online gofundme page she has set-up – https://gf.me/v/c/6sdc/zmjbej-skydive-for-chloe

“Chloe is an extremely proud person and has always done everything by herself to get to where she is today. She would never dream of asking for help.

“Unfortunately, with the current circumstances, we now just want her to focus on getting better and not to worry about finances.”

Erin has known Chloe since she started a relationship with Ben at the age of 16 and told the Gazette that subsequently working together with Chloe made them even closer and she feels like a sister to her.

Chloe French.

“I’ve always wanted to do a skydive. The circumstances aren’t the way I would have wanted it, but I thought it would be a suitably big activity to bring in donations to help remove some financial stress for Chloe given what she is dealing with,” Erin added.

“The support from the community over the last year has been absolutely amazing.

“It’s great how much people in Berwick come together for things like this and I’m grateful for all the donations that I’ve received so far for the skydive fundraiser.”

