Equestrian legend runs masterclass in Northumberland

Lucinda Green and riders pictured during the X Country Masterclass clinic at High Plains Equestrian Centre in Northumberland.

She held her X Country Masterclass clinic at the venue in the west area of the county and then the Greenlands Equestrian Centre in Carlisle on the following day.

These were the first events that The British Horse Society held in the North of England since Covid-19 lockdown restrictions started to ease, with riders travelling from across the region and from parts of Scotland to attend.

Claire Maddison, the society’s regional development manager, said: “We have been waiting to get out and deliver events once again, and to have Lucinda Green hold two masterclasses for us was fantastic.

“Both events were well attended with 38 people and ran smoothly with all our Covid procedures in place.