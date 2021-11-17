Epic 2,200 mile walk of English coastline set to end in Northumberland

Tim Williams on his 2,200 mile walk around England's coastline.

Tim Williams has been making his way north through the county this week and is due to finish in Berwick on Thursday, November 18.

Along the way he is litter picking on beaches to make a plea against plastic pollution of our coastal seas.

Tim, who hails from Esh, County Durham, started his epic journey in May from Cumbria walking around the entire English coastline to fulfill a bucket wishlist dream of discovering every nook and cranny of England's edges.

He said: "I have got used to carrying 16 kg (35 lbs, 2.5 stone weight) on my back and average 16-18 miles a day in all weathers. – further without all my gear, when I can leave some with family and friends dotted around the country near the coast.

"I have slept at my mum's in Durham while I cover the Tees and Tyne coastal paths. In Northumberland I’ve been wild camping.

"There have been really kind and awesome people come up to me and given me big support. Definitely the friendliest are in the North East."

He is also fundraising to help bereaved children, having lost his own dad when he was just 12.

“I am fundraising for Grief Encounter.” he said. “It's a charity which has telephone helplines bereaved children can call and get professional help when they struggle with losing their parents or family members.

Tim, 35, has raised £7,059 so fa through Just Giving funding website page. www.timswalk.co.uk

