A Northumberland-based environmental consultancy has created three new jobs, having launched an innovative match-making service earlier this month to support housebuilding targets.

Since its inception in 2019, Biodiverse Consulting has worked with organisations and businesses to implement meaningful environmental change.

Its new offering, Biodiverse Brokering, is a match-making service that connects delivery-focused developers with reputable landowners – facilitating the progress of new developments across the country.

Vicki Mordue, founder and director of Biodiverse Consulting, said: “Over the past two years, a market has emerged in trading Biodiversity and Nutrient Units. This activity has been driven by new legislation that requires developments to positively impact nature.

The Biodiverse Consulting team.

“As these units of improvement cannot always be delivered on the development site, there are opportunities for them to be gained off-site by transforming areas of land into habitat banks.

“This requires connections to be made between developers and landowners. And that’s where we come in.

“Biodiverse Brokering is being led by our BNG specialist, Harry Reed, who joined Biodiverse Consulting last summer. He is supported by new team members Jacqui Kennedy and Francesca Oakley at our Dissington Hall headquarters, along with BNG expert Liam Mattingley in our Kent office.

“Together, they are driving this new national service forward, helping a wide range of clients navigate BNG opportunities.”

Harry added: “It’s been a pleasure to welcome Jacqui, Francesca and Liam to the team. Biodiverse Brokering is set to play an important role in mobilising development projects across the UK.”

To find out more about Biodiverse Brokering, go to www.biodiverseconsulting.co.uk/biodiverse-brokering