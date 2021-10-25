Entries sought for prestigious civil engineering awards

Chester-le-Street Flood Alleviation Scheme won the Medium Project category at the Robert Stepehenson Award in 2021.

The Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) in the North East is looking for entries for the annual Robert Stephenson Awards.

Projects with a value over £5million are eligible for the Large Project Award, those with a value of between £1millon and £5million can be entered into the Medium Project Award, and the Small Project Award for projects of less than £1million.

The awards are open to projects completed or substantially completed in the last two years that demonstrate engineering excellence.

Nominations will also be sought for Volunteer of the Year and STEM Ambassador of the Year.

The winners will be announced during an annual dinner and awards ceremony on Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Newcastle.

In 2021 the Large Project Award went to The Catalyst, the Medium Project Award was presented to Chester-le-Street Flood Alleviation Scheme and the Small Project Award went to Coatham Woods Natural Flood Management Scheme.

Steena Nasapen-Watson, ICE North East Regional Director, said: “The annual awards recognise the delivery of effective infrastructure projects and promote the very best of civil engineering across the North East.

“It is important to showcase the outstanding work in the art of civil engineering throughout the North East and the surrounding areas, as these projects contribute so much to society and improve people’s everyday lives.”

The closing date for entries is Thursday, December 16, at 5pm. The entry fee for completed entries is £200 excluding VAT.