Entries open for Spirit of Sport event organised by Berwick Rotary

By Andrew Coulson
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 12:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Entry forms are now available for Spirit of Sport, a set of games in Berwick for people with disabilities, which returns to Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre on May 18.

The event is organised by Berwick Rotary and is open to adults and children with any form of disability.

Rotary stresses that this is a fun day of games and sporting activities, and not an alternative Paralympics.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At least 10 different activities, ranging from archery and bowls to skittles and table tennis, as well as swimming will be on offer.

A picture from last year's Spirit of Sport event.A picture from last year's Spirit of Sport event.
A picture from last year's Spirit of Sport event.

Berwick Rotary has organised Spirit of Sport annually for more than 10 years. It attracts participants from Berwick, the Scottish Borders and, last year, as far south as Blyth in south east Northumberland.

Berwick Rotary President Michael Gallico said “This event is always popular with disabled people and also carers, for whom it can offer respite and a chance to meet others.

“We welcome entries from individuals with disabilities, as well as those who are part of disabled support groups.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The Berwick Rotary Facebook page has a large number of photographs of last year’s event, which will give those who haven’t been before an idea of what they can look forward to”, he added.

Entry forms and further information are available by emailing [email protected] – forms should be returned by April 25.

Related topics:BerwickNorthumberlandBlythScottish Borders

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice