Entries open for Spirit of Sport event organised by Berwick Rotary
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The event is organised by Berwick Rotary and is open to adults and children with any form of disability.
Rotary stresses that this is a fun day of games and sporting activities, and not an alternative Paralympics.
At least 10 different activities, ranging from archery and bowls to skittles and table tennis, as well as swimming will be on offer.
Berwick Rotary has organised Spirit of Sport annually for more than 10 years. It attracts participants from Berwick, the Scottish Borders and, last year, as far south as Blyth in south east Northumberland.
Berwick Rotary President Michael Gallico said “This event is always popular with disabled people and also carers, for whom it can offer respite and a chance to meet others.
“We welcome entries from individuals with disabilities, as well as those who are part of disabled support groups.”
“The Berwick Rotary Facebook page has a large number of photographs of last year’s event, which will give those who haven’t been before an idea of what they can look forward to”, he added.
Entry forms and further information are available by emailing [email protected] – forms should be returned by April 25.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.