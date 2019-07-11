Entries open for Holy Island Forget Me Not Walk in aid of Bloodwise
Entries have opened for the annual Holy Island Forget Me Not Walk in aid of Bloodwise.
The five mile walk will take place on Sunday, September 22 at 12.30pm and costs £10 per adult, £5 per child and £25 for a family of four. Entry includes a Bloodwise T-shirt.
Organiser Helen Tait said: “This is the 11th anniversary of the walk and last year we raised an incredible £8,500, by far the most money we have ever raised.
“However, we would love to try and beat that this year and hope that if you do join us you might consider trying to get sponsorship, no matter how small, it would be greatly appreciated.”
Berwick-based Optimus Accounting will sponsor this year’s event.
This will be the fourth walk as Bloodwise following the charity’s change of name from Leukaemia & Lymphoma Research.
To register online please visit www.bloodwise.org.uk/holy-island-forget-me-not-walk