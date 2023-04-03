News you can trust since 1854
Entries now open for this year’s LOVE Northumberland awards

Applications are now open for this year’s LOVE Northumberland Awards – the annual celebration of all that is great about community environmental work in the county.

By Charlie Watson
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:23 BST- 1 min read

The awards, now in their 12th year, will be announced at a special ceremony at the Alnwick Garden this summer, attended by the Duchess of Northumberland.

Community groups, schools and individuals can apply in seven different award categories for projects and initiatives which improve their local areas.

The LOVE Northumberland Awards 2023 allow the county council to recognise the fantastic work of many groups and individuals who are doing their bit to make the county greener and cleaner.

Entries are now open for this year’s LOVE Northumberland awards.
Councillor John Riddle, cabinet member for local services at Northumberland County Council, said: “This is always one of the highlights of the year and we are looking forward to a good number of entries.

“It really is an uplifting event, celebrating the amazing work of schools and community groups, as well as individual volunteers, whose commitment showcases the fantastic environmental work going on in our beautiful county.

“Judges have always been extremely impressed with the high calibre of nominations and I am sure this year will be no exception.

“If you have an environmental story to tell, please make an application.”

Entries are invited for the categories of:

- Best children’s project;

- Best young people’s project;

- Best urban project;

- Best coast or countryside project;

- Outstanding individual;

- Best community response to the climate change emergency.

The closing date for entries is Friday, May 12.

Find out more at www.northumberland.gov.uk/love.

Winners will be presented with their awards on June 22.

