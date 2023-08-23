Taking place on the first Friday of September, October, November and December, the team at the venue near Longhorsley is inviting people to spend an evening with them enjoying the stunning night sky in the 450 acres of beautifully tended private grounds that lie within Northumberland’s protected Dark Skies territory.

Guests attending Linden Hall’s Stargazing Nights will be guided through the galaxy for a 90-minute exploration by experts from the Kielder Observatory.

A dinner will be provided before the star tour begins from about 8pm and upon return at about 10.30pm, guests will be welcomed to the Linden Tree Pub for a warming hot chocolate, tea, or coffee, beside the glow of the log-burning fire.

Linden Hall's 18th hole.

Those who have already booked to stay at the hotel can add Stargazing to their itinerary and guests can also book an overnight stay with breakfast when purchasing their Stargazing ticket.

Linden Hall is also one of Northumberland’s premier golf resorts and those looking to work on their game can come along and spend an evening with former European Open champion and current BBC 5 Live commentator Andrew Murray on Friday (August 25) from 5.30pm to 9.30pm.

After a one-hour clinic on the short game area with Andrew, guests can enjoy a buffet in Linden Hall’s Banqueting Suites before taking part in a Q&A session with him. There are various ticket options.