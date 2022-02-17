Enhancement work at parks in Berwick

Castle Vale Park.

The approval by Northumberland County Council’s cabinet has been welcomed by a local councillor and the Friends of Castle Parks group.

As stated in a report to the cabinet, the work will involve ‘re-lining the lily pond in Castle Vale and replacement of the gates and reconfiguration of the terracing in Coronation Park in Berwick at a total cost of £20,060 – with £17,560 contributed by NCC and £2,500 contributed by the Freemen of Berwick (Guild of Freemen).’

Coun Catherine Seymour, member for Berwick North, said: “Our award-winning parks are to receive more restoration and funding is gratefully received from the county council and Freemen of Berwick. These two stunning parks have spectacular views within our historic town of Berwick-upon-Tweed. ”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jackie Kaines Lang, Friends of Castle Parks chairman, said: “We are delighted and grateful that Northumberland County Council and the Guild of Freemen are investing money in our parks.

“We’ve been trying to resolve ongoing issues with the lily pond in Castle Vale Park, including accessibility, for several years and it’s good this will finally be addressed.