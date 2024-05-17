Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An England cricketer has offered his support to a local cricket club that was left devastated by a burglary.

Ashington Cricket Club was broken into in the early hours of Sunday, May 12, with cash and spirits stolen from the club’s bar and damage caused, including to a TV in the clubhouse.

England international Mark Wood, who is from Ashington, has filmed a video message expressing his support for what he describes as his “local club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the video, he said: “As you can see, I still come up here myself along with [fellow England cricketer] Stephen Harmison. This is our home club and we will try everything we can to try and get this club back on its feet.

“It has been a devastating loss but what I will say is that this community spirit in Ashington will continue and we will continue to look after our own.

“If anybody wants to help and support in any way, we would be extremely grateful.”

The bowler joins the outpouring of support for the club from local residents, sports clubs, and businesses, which has included contributions to an online fundraiser and donations of bar supplies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark said: “It is devastating for the people that work here. The whole club is volunteers. The whole club has been ripped through.

Bowler Mark Wood joins the outpouring of support for the club from local residents, sports clubs, and businesses. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“A horrific event really, for everybody here that worked so hard on making this place a safe place for everyone.

“The bar area was recently done and that has all been smashed up, so everyone here is really gutted about that.

“However, we have to say some thank yous. There has been some amazing support, especially from local businesses, other people in the local community, lads from the local cricket club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also urged people to visit the online fundraiser at gofundme.com/f/help-ashington-cricket-club and to consider coming along to watch the cricket at the Langwell Crescent ground this weekend.

The club has also been financially impacted by recent wet weather, which delayed the start of the cricket season.

In a statement after the break in, chair of the club Steve Storey said: “This burglary has caused damage to the new bar and we have suffered a significant loss, which we will be unable to recover.

“We have worked tirelessly to renovate the club to make it a fantastic place for residents of the local town to enjoy a drink and support local sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This burglary has had an impact on all members and volunteers and will have a huge financial impact on all aspects of the club, including our junior section.”

The club issued a further statement on social media later thanking members of the public that had supported the club.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "We received a report of burglary at a premises on Langwell Crescent in Ashington, which is believed to have taken place between 2.15am and 4.10am on Sunday, May 12.

"It was reported that an offender gained entry to the premises and took a quantity of cash before leaving the scene.