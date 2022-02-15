Engagement underway on plans to relocate Cramlington GP surgery

An artist impression of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s new health and education centre of excellence where the Brockwell Surgery could move.

A six-week consultation is underway on plans to relocate Brockwell Surgery 2.2-miles to a new build located at the site of Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital.

Dr Aamir Munir, Executive GP partner, said: “Brockwell Surgery is 30 years old and lacks the space and facilities needed to deliver modern healthcare into the future and for a growing healthcare team.

"Access to clinical rooms is tight and not designed for disabled access, it is difficult to have sensitive or confidential conversations in the reception area due to lack of space and staff facilities are also very limited.

"Working with other healthcare and local authority colleagues and those from the voluntary sector is crucial to ensure our patients see the right person when they need to and that their care is personalised and joined up.

"Our current lack of space and facilities restricts us from doing this.”

The relocated surgery would be on the ground floor of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s new health and education centre of excellence, a totally separate building from the emergency hospital and is due to be built by autumn 2023.

Dr Munir added: “We believe that patient care and the patient and staff experience would improve significantly by relocating the surgery.

"Additional facilities would include a large open reception area with self-check-in, a suite of consulting and treatment rooms, baby feeding/changing facilities, and a large community room for clinics.

"We are also mindful that we need to ensure our patients could easily get to the relocated site.

"We are working with local partners, including Age UK, to identify alternative transport options so that patients, including those who don’t have their own car, can get to the proposed new site.

"We are, of course, also considering our elderly, vulnerable and frail patients as part of these discussions.”

Patients and others interested in giving their views on the proposed relocation can do so in a number of ways.

An online survey – https://survey.alchemer.eu/s3/90420858/Brockwell-surgery-public-and-patient-survey – closes at midnight on Tuesday, March 22.

A hard copy of the survey is available from the Brockwell Surgery while face-to-face surveys will be held during the week commencing Monday, February 28.

Some patients will be invited to take part in focus groups to be held at the Cramlington Community Hub on Tuesday, March 1.

Patients and stakeholders are invited to attend one of two drop-in engagement sessions between 2pm and 4pm or 5pm and 7pm on Thursday, February 17, at the Cramlington Community Hub, Manor Walks Shopping Centre, Cramlington.

In addition, Healthwatch Northumberland, is holding two online engagement sessions on February 21, between 6pm and 7pm and February 28, between 1pm and 2pm.

People should email [email protected] if they wish to attend.

People can also write to the practice management team – Brockwell Surgery, Northumbrian Road, Cramlington, NE23 1XZ – or email [email protected]

Dr Munir added: “We're encouraging all our patients to give their feedback so we can answer any questions and address any concerns that people may have.

"Improving patient care is at the centre of this proposed relocation as well as being able to enable more partnership working and to recruit and retain members of a diverse and talented team.”