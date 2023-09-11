Watch more videos on Shots!

Ian Virtue followed in his dad John’s footsteps by helping him out during a busy period in 1976 when he was 27, combining that with his job as a security guard.

He decided to be a full-time driving instructor just months later and passed the required exams that enabled him to branch out on his own.

As well as teaching people in the Berwick area about driving a car correctly, Ian would himself drive to different parts of the country with wife Christine and their three children for holidays – often with a caravan in tow.

The 73-year-old recently decided that the time was right to retire and no longer operate the Ian Virtue School of Motoring.

He said: “When I started there was no formal theory test, we would just need to ask the learner a couple of questions in the car.

“As for Berwick specifically, the A1 went through the centre of the town as the bypass had not been built yet and there were no roundabouts.

“I taught people from all different walks of life and I must have been happy with what I did to have stuck with it for so many years.”

Ian added: “I’m grateful for all the well-wishes and nice cards.