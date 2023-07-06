However, residents in the area still have “significant pedestrian safety concerns”, with signage one of the things they believe need to be installed.

Work has been carried out on a road off the A197, which runs to newly-built homes on the Saint George estate in Morpeth and the St George’s Park mental health hospital.

As a result, traffic was diverted via Cottingwood Lane as a private road that follows from the top of the lane by King Edward VI School to the hospital site was opened up.

James Elliott pictured by Kevin Brady next to the works site in January.

The Countryside Partnerships project started last September and residents were told the work would last for a minimum of 14 weeks. However, it ended up going on for another 32 weeks.

James Elliott, representing the residents, said: “The residents of Saint Georges Wood are delighted that the access road from the A197 to our estate has been re-opened after works by the housing developer.

“Residents were initially told that the project would take 14 weeks to complete, but this overran by 32 weeks due to unexpected problems and mismanagement by Countryside Partnerships, Homes England (who own the land) and Northumberland County Council.

“The access road has now re-opened, but we now have significant pedestrian safety concerns. There are two crossing points for the footpath on the road, both of which are on blind bends.

“No pelican crossings have been marked on the road, no signage to raise awareness of the crossing points with drivers have been installed, no lighting is available for the crossing points and no speed limit signs have been put up.

“When we have queried Countryside Partnerships why this is the case, they have been dismissive and have essentially said that these concerns are not their problem as they have implemented the works in line with the approved Northumberland County Council plans for the project. Clearly, these plans are inadequate and further actions to reduce the risk posed to pedestrians need to be implemented.

“We have attempted to engage with the Northumberland County Council planning department, including the head of that team, but no response has been forthcoming.”

He added that further extensive works are required south of the NHS Centre junction and north of the junction with Palmerston Avenue.

A Countryside Partnerships North East spokesperson said: “We thank the St George’s Wood residents and all those affected by the works to create a new access road from the junction of Dark Lane (B1337), leading to Palmerstone Avenue and St George’s Hospital, for their patience and understanding, whilst the works have been on-going.

“The regrettable delays were as a result of unanticipated ground conditions, exacerbated at times by inclement weather, once the job was underway, in addition to the build of strategic below ground infrastructure serving adjacent land that is allocated for development by others to avoid future disruption.

“We regularly monitored progress and have communicated openly and frequently with residents – through newsletters and meetings – to address their on-going concerns, often going beyond what would be expected of any developer in a similar situation.

“Whilst works are substantially complete and the access road has been re-opened for vehicular traffic, there will be some ancillary work to complete on the road between Gas House Lane Surgery and Palmerstone Avenue. These works, however, will not need the road to be closed again but may require some temporary traffic management.

“Work still to be delivered includes the reconstruction of roads and drainage to the south – from the Gas House Lane Surgery to the B1337/Dark Lane and for drainage and junction works on B1337/Dark Lane – and to the north of Palmerston Avenue.

“This work is on hold, whilst further discussions on sequencing are held with Northumberland County Council and Homes England to establish an appropriate strategy for delivery that minimises the impact to residents and the wider community.”

A county council spokesperson said: “We are pleased that the access road from the A197 to the St George's Wood Estate has been re-opened, but would note that these works were being carried out by the housing developer on what is still at this stage a private road.

“The housing developer provided the original programme and managed the construction, which unfortunately overran considerably.

“In terms of the pedestrian safety concerns, we do understand that residents are raising concerns since the road re-opened. However, due to the number of vehicles proposed to use the road and the number of pedestrians using the crossing points, the current informal crossings are considered appropriate.

“When this road becomes adopted, if necessary a further assessment will be undertaken.

“Streetlighting will be installed before the road is adopted and speed limit signs installed as necessary in line with national guidance, although technical studies have not shown the need for any further speed restriction measures at this time.

