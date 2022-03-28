End of an era for Shilbottle Parish Room

A thanksgiving ceremony was held to mark the occasion as the keys were returned to Northumberland Estates.

Rev Helen O’Sullivan, vicar of St James, said: ”This is a day for recognising the many ways in which the Parish Room has served both church and community in the past 101 years, and to give thanks for lives changed and laughter shared.

"Of course it is also a poignant occasion for church members who have cherished memories of events and activities hosted there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rev Helen O’Sullivan hands over the keys to Andrew Robson.

"However, since the completion of our Open Church project in 2018 we now have a modern kitchen, a toilet and meeting space all within the compass of the church building.

"What our 21st century church needs, the Victorian Parish Room can no longer provide.”

With the help of church members and archive research, a timeline has been created tracing its history and usage.

“Built around the close of the 19th century the building has at different time been a schoolroom, a community health centre, and a venue for family parties and social occasions,” revealed churchwarden Philip Angier.

“During the 1939/45 war it became the headquarters of the Shilbottle branch of the Royal Observer Corps and a local distribution centre for ration cards. The Parish Room was an important venue for church meetings, youth groups, crafting and fundraising activities and our Sunday School.

"Until our recent improvements in the church it was also the nearest available toilet for churchgoers!”

Andrew Robson, representing Northumberland Estates, said: “Northumberland Estates has always sought to support our local churches and their congregations where we can.

"Looking at the history of the Parish Room, that was very much the spirit behind the granting of the lease in 1921 and its continuation until today.

"For us too there is a tinge of sadness that after a century long association with church and community the building has now outlived its present usefulness.