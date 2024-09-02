End of an era for family photo business with shops in Morpeth, Alnwick and Hexham after sale to Timpson Group
Stait Photography was started in Morpeth by Alfie Stait in 1953 and after being located in a few different places on Newgate Street, it moved to its current location by the Market Place about 20 years ago.
The business also branched out to Alnwick and Hexham in recent years and Timpson Group will carry out a full refurbishment at all three shops as they will come under its Max Spielmann brand. However, it will be the same services from the same staff.
Alfie’s son Ken eventually took over Stait Photography, officially starting at 16 but helping out before then.
Speaking to the Gazette, Ken recalled how his first published photo (which was in the Morpeth Herald) was taken on his Instamatic camera at the age of nine of the Pegswood Colliery chimney being blown up as his dad had not loaded his camera in time.
He added: “There is a large cohort of people who really value a printed photograph and nowadays there are many more things you can do with them.
“The sale took a few months to sort as we needed a business with the resources to take on all three shops and I believe they are in good hands with the Timpson Group.
“I’ve been overwhelmed by the hundreds of lovely comments posted after I announced the sale and my retirement on social media and we’re grateful to past and present customers and staff over the years for their support.”
