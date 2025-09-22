End of an era at Morpeth pub as it has new owners

A well-known pub in Morpeth has new owners, it has been announced.

The Sun Inn has posted on its Facebook page a heartfelt message from Philippa Waldie, who revealed that after 18 years, her time at the establishment in High Church has come to an end.

The new owners are Ally and Steve Dunn.

The post includes the following: “From the bottom of my heart, thank you to every single customer and member of staff who has supported us through all the highs (and the occasional low!).

The Sun Inn pub in Morpeth.

“Over the years, we’ve built a team that feels like family and welcomed a community of customers who have made all the hard work so worthwhile.

“I’m delighted to share that The Sun Inn is entering an exciting new chapter with its lovely new owners, Steve and Ally. They’ll be introducing themselves very soon and I know you’ll give them the same warmth and support that you’ve always shown me.

“The pub is now having a short closure while we hand over and Steve and Ally, along with the team, are planning to re-open on 8th October.”