A Morpeth restaurant that has been part of the town centre for many years has permanently closed.

Original Giannis in the Market Place had a number of loyal customers who enjoyed its Italian dishes.

An Ashington restaurant of the same name opened in June. This is staying open as it is being run separately to the Morpeth restaurant.

With speculation on social media as the Morpeth restaurant had been closed for a few weeks, Original Giannis Ashington has issued a statement on Facebook to clarify the situation.

Original Giannis in Morpeth.

It includes the following: “We are saddened to learn that Giannis Morpeth will be closed for the foreseeable future.

“Elvio Ribeiro has decided to depart from his Original Giannis branch in Morpeth and explore a new future.

“Giannis understand that a lot of customers have been extremely loyal over the years and have stuck with Giannis through the highs and the lows, during the quiet days and the busy days. This is why this was a hard decision to make.

“Our future on the other hand will now take us to our Ashington branch. Original Giannis Ashington wishes all of our customers and future customers a warm welcome to the new, refreshed chapter of Giannis.”

Although this is a blow to the restaurant scene in Morpeth, there have been a number of positive developments in recent months.

Savoy by Le Raaj opened at Elm House in June and the Tomahawk Steakhouse restaurant in the Market Place re-opened in July after having to close last year due to significant ceiling damage.

In addition, Sambuca opened at 7 Newmarket (the former Primo Piano premises) last November.