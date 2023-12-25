A well-known Berwick business has announced that it will shut up shop permanently after more than 77 years of trading.

Bryon and Allison Longbone have also revealed that the process of closing the premises will begin with a retirement sale, which will start on January 2 at 9am.

The present owners of HB Longbone & Son in Walkergate – the third generation of this family business – are retiring after playing their part in building it up to service customers across the North East of England and the Scottish Borders.

The premises will be sold either as a business if a suitable late offer is made or to rent it out for something different providing it is acceptable to the relevant authorities.

Bryon Longbone pictured outside HB Longbone & Son in Walkergate in November 2022. Picture by Alan Hughes.

Bryon and Allison announced 12 months ago that the company was up for sale but was not, at that stage, closing down.

In a statement this week, Bryon said: “After nearly 80 years, and three generations, my wife and I have taken the decision that we will need to close the shop.

“It is something we do with heavy hearts, but ‘Old Father Time’ is relentless. Allison and I would like some time to enjoy our lives while we are still able to get out and about.

“We hope this retirement sale will give customers in Berwick, north Northumberland and the Borders a final opportunity to fulfil their needs.

“We will attempt to provide our normal high level of service during our retirement sale, but we anticipate being very busy so, if customers are able to come prepared with their measurements, delays will be minimised.

“Once again, we would like to thank everyone who has supported HB Longbone & Son over three generations.”

HB Longbone & Son sells a broad range of carpets, rugs, curtains and fabrics, plus a range of soft furnishings that includes bed linen and cushions.

In addition to the traditional items, the shop also stocks a selection of gifts – some of which are bespoke and unique to the business.