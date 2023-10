Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fairbairns of Berwick is now gearing up for its largest-ever sale starting from Friday, October 27, in anticipation of its Church Street shop closure.

Director Martin Fairbairn, the third generation of the family to helm the business along with his sister, Susan Shirreff, said: “Announcing the closure of our beloved Church Street location comes with mixed feelings.

“Since my grandfather first opened 77 years ago, the family has been honoured to serve the Berwick, Northumberland, and Scottish Borders communities.”

Martin Fairbairn and Susan Shirreff, brother and sister directors of Fairbairns of Berwick.

Originally established in 1946 by founders George and Jean Fairbairn, they utilised their post-war savings to secure the premises.

It was expanded significantly under the leadership of their two sons, Ken and Lance, with the store evolving and more than doubling in size, now spanning approximately 18,000sq ft.

At its largest, the business operated from a further two shops – one under the Fairbairns of Berwick name in Dunbar, East Lothian, and Furniture Plus, located in Silver Street, Berwick.

The upcoming retirement sale will see the business look to sell a vast majority of its stock, with huge discounts off all merchandise.

A picture of the shop from decades ago.

The sale will also offer big savings on customer favourites such as sofas, beds and mattresses, dining sets and bedroom furniture. To prepare, the shop will be closed until the start of the sale.

Fairbairns will also ensure that all orders placed during the sale – and the final weeks of the shop being open – are able to be received and delivered.

Susan said: “We invite customers old and new to visit us one last time during the retirement sale.

“It will be a celebration of the relationships and memories we have built over decades. We look forward to seeing familiar faces and expressing our gratitude during this farewell event.