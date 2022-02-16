'End is in sight' for new Morpeth Leisure Centre project

Pictured at the Morpeth Leisure Centre site are, from left, Ian Wardlaw, Advance Northumberland, Jim Marshall, Advance Northumberland, Coun Jeff Watson, Leanne Beattie, Active Northumberland, and Simon Bywater, Willmott Dixon.

Contractors Willmott Dixon are in week 49 of a 94-week project. It is on schedule to open to the public in early 2023.

This week, the giant concrete pool tanks for the main pool and the learner pool have been filled with water, to test they are watertight.

Once the contractors are confident that the tanks are watertight, they will be tiled and sealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Morpeth Leisure Centre and library will be located on Gas House Lane.

The roofing works are nearing completion, making the building weatherproof, and insulation work is now taking place to the external walls.

Northumberland county councillor Jeff Watson, cabinet member for healthy lives, paid a visit to the site on Gas House Lane this week to see the progress that has been made.

He said: “It’s really encouraging that we are now over halfway through the build and the end is in sight.

“Great credit for this must be given to all those working on the site in what have been some pretty rough conditions recently.

“It really is going to be a fabulous centre, offering fantastic leisure opportunities for Morpeth and the surrounding communities in a modern, energy efficient building.”

Once complete, the new county council funded leisure centre will be home to a six-lane swimming pool with spectator gallery, a learner pool, spa facilities, a four-court sports hall, a new 100-station gym, a dedicated spinning studio, two fitness studios, a cafe area and soft play.

It will also incorporate a new community services hub that will see the town’s library move back to its former home on Gas House Lane, a customer service centre and a new adult learning facility with classrooms for STEM learning and catering.

The structural floor is now in place at the centre, which will be managed by Active Northumberland, and the internal blockwork will be taking place on the walls of the ground and first floors.