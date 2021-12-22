End in sight to drain woes

Berwick East county councillor Georgina Hill.

The problem was identified by local resident Alistair McDonald, who also spotted sewage water bursting out of a manhole cover.

Meetings with local residents have taken place to discuss this issue, organised by Berwick East county councillor Georgina Hill.

And now the water company has announced that it plans to invest in the local environment by improving the screens at the storm overflow in Spittal and carry out cleansing works to the sewers near the lifeboat station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project will begin in mid-January and will last for approximately a couple of weeks.

Lee Edwards, technical support team leader at Northumbrian Water, said: “This is a really important project for the area and we have received some great support for the project from the local residents.

“Upgrading the local sewer network will help to reduce the risk of flooding or pollution, protect customers and improve the environment.”

The improvement works will require ‘over pumping’ the flows across the grassed area to the west of the lifeboat station.

Customers are advised to call 03457 171100 if they have any questions.

Coun Hill said: “I am grateful to Lee and the team at Northumbrian Water who responded swiftly to the concerns which were raised recently. Firstly, by undertaking a detailed inspection and now initiating these improvement works.