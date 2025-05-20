An initiative tackling barriers to employment and skills gaps in parts of Northumberland is making a difference.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CONNECT: Future Ready – led by award-winning theatre, drama and creative learning charity Mortal Fools, supported by the North East Combined Authority and funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund – helped more than 100 young people aged 16 to 25 during its pilot project, which ran from April 2024 to April 2025.

Following the success of the pilot, it is now available as a commissionable employability intervention within Mortal Fools’ young people’s programme, with the organisation currently fundraising to enable it to continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike other employability interventions, which often focus on getting people ‘CV ready’, CONNECT: Future Ready harnesses the power of creativity to boost confidence, capabilities and competencies essential for the workplace in a way that works for each individual.

The CONNECT: Future Ready pilot project ran from April 2024 to April 2025.

Multiple masterclass workshops were held for young people interested in artform skills development – including specialist classes on animation, music making, set and costume design.

As part of the initiative, Mortal Fools developed effective partnerships with Duke’s Secondary School in Ashington and across Northumberland College campuses, and created strong referral partnerships with the DWP, Groundwork North East, Kings Trust, Newcastle United Foundation, Northumberland Employability Network and Pride Action North East.

Kiz Crosbie, CEO and artistic director at Mortal Fools, said: “We are excited for the next stages of our fruitful partnership with Northumberland College, expanding our portfolio of partners working in employability contexts and to securing vital funds to support the expansion of this work.”

To find out more about Mortal Fools’ employability initiatives, go to www.mortalfools.org.uk/employability or email [email protected]