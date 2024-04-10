Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last Friday (April 5) was of particular significance to the then Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI helm Robert Frost, who was still technically a boy when he joined the crew in 1989.

And he was out in the water as the crew received a call from HM Coastguard to investigate an object spotted coming into the estuary at the mouth of the River Tweed.

Robert became a full time member of staff for the RNLI on Monday (April 8). He impressed management during the three-stage interview process for the coxswain/afloat mechanic role in February.

Robert Frost pictured soon after joining Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI and a recent photograph of him.

He said: “I was ecstatic when I later got the call to say I was successful and I’d got one of the positions.

“Anyone that knows me knows I’m a proper lifeboat spotter, so to be able to do this full time is an absolute dream come true. I’ll grab this with both hands and relish such a fantastic opportunity.

“On the downside, I also leave Berwick Lifeboat crew as I can’t volunteer in my new role. I’ve met some great people over those years, who have become close friends, so I’ll 100 per cent miss being part of the crew – but I’ll be sure to call in for a cuppa.

“I’ve loved every minute being part of such a great station and learnt from the best in Raymond Karolewski (past 1st station coxswain) and I have many proud and sad moments that will definitely stay with me forever.”

Lifeboat operations manager Kevin Knox, speaking on behalf of all at Berwick-upon-Tweed lifeboat station, said the crew was losing a “valuable asset” who also “shared his experience in helping to train others, so they may help to save lives at sea as well”.

He added: “From boy to man with the RNLI, we are proud of you. Enjoy your new adventure with the RNLI and we look forward to the catch ups.”

As for the callout on April 5, the object was identified as a river fishing boat that had broken free from its mooring.