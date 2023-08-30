News you can trust since 1854
Emergency services gather at Seahouses RNLI lifeboat station to promote their work

Seahouses RNLI Lifeboat Station held an emergency services day to promote their work by giving demonstrations and safety advice to the public.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 30th Aug 2023, 13:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 14:28 BST

They were joined by Northumberland Fire and Rescue’s Seahouses crew, a North East Ambulance paramedic ambulance, HM Coastguard from Seahouses and Howick, and the British Divers Marine Mammals Rescue Team.

The Seahouses all weather lifeboat and launching rig, and inshore lifeboat with its launching Land Rover, were on display with crews from the services on hand to meet the public and demonstrate their equipment.

Seahouses RNLI water safety team gave safety advice and demonstrations, while crew answered questions from the public about the boats and work of the RNLI.

Emergency service Crews at Seahouses Lifeboat Station Emergency Services DayEmergency service Crews at Seahouses Lifeboat Station Emergency Services Day
The RNLI face to face team were also present recruiting supporters.

Lifeboat operations manager Julie Harris said: “The day has been great success, and hopefully enjoyed by our many visitors. I think all of the services represented, benefited from the day, which we hope to repeat next year.”

