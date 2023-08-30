They were joined by Northumberland Fire and Rescue’s Seahouses crew, a North East Ambulance paramedic ambulance, HM Coastguard from Seahouses and Howick, and the British Divers Marine Mammals Rescue Team.

The Seahouses all weather lifeboat and launching rig, and inshore lifeboat with its launching Land Rover, were on display with crews from the services on hand to meet the public and demonstrate their equipment.

Seahouses RNLI water safety team gave safety advice and demonstrations, while crew answered questions from the public about the boats and work of the RNLI.

Emergency service Crews at Seahouses Lifeboat Station Emergency Services Day

The RNLI face to face team were also present recruiting supporters.