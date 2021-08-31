A multi-agency event was held at Seahouses harbour.

The multi-agency 999 services day was deemed a great success with plans to repeat the event next May.

In attendance were: HM Coastguard (Seahouses, Northumbria Police, Northumberland Fire & Rescue Service (Seahouses), BDMLR (British Divers Marine Life Rescue), Coastal Custodian, and Seahouses RNLI.

A special thank you goes also to George and Ailsa Shiel, of Golden Gate Farne Island Boat Trips, who generously donated a sailing around the Farne Islands to the RNLI.

Ailsa Shiel, of Golden Gate Farne Island Boat Trips, was presented with wine and flowers by lifeboat crew Lynsey Carr and Iain Saunders, in lieu of the company's generous donation.

Several lifeboat crew accompanied the paying passengers, and the inshore lifeboat escorted the ‘Golden Gate’ for part of its voyage.

George and Ailsa were presented with some wine and flowers in gratitude from the Seahouses lifeboat crew on their return to the harbour.

The event was held in the absence due to Covid restrictions of the traditional RNLI fete on bank holiday Monday. However, Stormy Sam, The RNLI mascot, still put in an appearance.