The three-day event over the bank holiday weekend was the result of a partnership between Alnwick Round Table and Alnwick Markets as well as sponsorship from local businesses.

Several challenges were overcome, including windy weather which delayed the start and saw the market moved into the Northumberland Hall.

And the beer festival proved so popular that the beer ran out on Saturday night, prompting a dash north of the border by Round Table members to get extra supplies.

Round Table member Andy Hunt said: “We have overcome so many hurdles. All I can say is thanks to the support of the team that we are as Round Table, the sponsors for taking a chance with an unknown event, to each and every person who received a phone call asking for the solution to a problem and of course to the community for supporting in their absolute masses.

"Every person who has been involved in this year’s Market Place Festival, playing a big or small part, should be proud of what we have achieved, because without, it would not have happened.”

Tracey Sprigg from Alnwick Market added: I was delighted to have the opportunity to work with Alnwick Round Table. It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with all the lads in the Round Table over the festival weekend. I can’t tell you enough, how incredibly hard these guys worked to plan and facilitate the festival in a short time.

"We had a great atmosphere in the Northumberland Hall, where the market was moved to. The traders enjoyed their days and felt very included in the event. Here’s to next year!”

Proceeds went to HospiceCare North Northumberland.

Emma Arthur, hospice fundraising manager, said: “HospiceCare were delighted to be chosen as the charity this year and I thoroughly enjoyed the weekend.”

Alnwick Town Mayor Cllr Geoff Watson said: “Alnwick Town Council were delighted to support this event by sponsoring the marquee - it was an ideal venue for the beer festival and entertainment area and it was great to see it full of people enjoying themselves. The whole festival has been an example of what can happen when the local community work together – the organisers, the sponsors, local businesses and the public – well done everyone!”

1 . Market Place Festival Emergency supplies of beer brought in after the festival ran out. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales

2 . Market Place Festival Little Splashers Kids Club provided daily fun and games. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales

3 . Market Place Festival Alnwick Town Mayor Cllr Geoff Watson with Round Tabler Andy Hunt in the marquee. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales