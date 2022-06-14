The Great North Air Ambulance was called after a woman was found shot by an air weapon.

Ambulance crews and police officers attended the address in Hudson Avenue, Bedlington, at around 4.30pm on Monday (June 13) after concerns about the welfare of a woman inside.

The Great North Air Ambulance attended, landing in a field in nearby Stead Lane.

A woman was found at the scene with a chest injury consisting with being shot by an air weapon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation is now underway into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 5pm yesterday (Monday) officers were called to an address on Hudson Avenue in Bedlington following a report of concern for a woman.

“Emergency services attended and found a woman had suffered a chest injury consistent with having been caused by an air weapon.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.