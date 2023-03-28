The store, formerly a Londis but now run independently by the Robertson family, has had a full internal refit, and now offers an extended range of fresh, local and homemade produce.

They are also looking to operate in the most sustainable way possible, with a focus on using environmentally friendly packaging, avoiding waste and trying to use as little plastic as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shop, which closed on New Year’s Eve, reopened on March 25 and they have been overwhelmed by the support they have received.

The Village Farm Shop in Embleton.

Joanna Robertson, co-manager of the shop, said: “It’s been so well received by so many locals. So many locals have been in which makes us really really happy. It’s been great.

"We want to be something for the village and for local people. Of course tourists will visit us but we want to be something for the people in the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the winter when it’s a bit quieter we still want to be giving local people in the village everything that they need.”

The shop is offering fresh produce, including sandwiches, sausage rolls, pastries and quiches, alongside an array of locally produced food and drink, including cheese, meats and bread.

Local alcohol is also available in the shop, including Hepple gin and whisky from Ad Gefrin.