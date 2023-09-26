News you can trust since 1854
Embleton residents prepare to decorate the village in poppies for Remembrance Day

A group of Embleton residents are preparing to celebrate Remembrance Day by decorating their village in homemade poppies.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 26th Sep 2023, 14:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 14:45 BST
This will be a new project for Embleton, coordinated by Vivien Wilson and Janet Murphy, and has seen people come together to work on something special for their community.

The group started their preparations early and have been very busy making poppies of all shapes and sizes to decorate and enhance the village with many of the villagers either knitting or crocheting their poppies.

They work individually on the poppies at home but meet up every week at the Parish Rooms, which also doubles up as Mandells Coffee Pot, to put the display together. The group have produced two silhouettes of soldiers which will be displayed at the entrance to the village’s church.

A donating page was set up by Janet for The Royal British Legion. If you would like to donate, visit the JustGiving page.

