A mother who was sent home from Cramlington hospital after suspecting being in labour was forced to give birth in a layby on the A1 with help from her husband.

Kathryn Watson and her husband Stephen, from Embleton, travelled to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington at the hospital’s request after Kathryn began experiencing strong contractions every two minutes in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday September 2.

However, despite feeling confident that she should be in hospital, the couple were turned away to drive one hour back home, not knowing they would be delivering their child that same morning.

After Kathryn started to feel even stronger contractions, they didn’t make it back to hospital in time before Kathryn entered full labour.

Kathryn and Stephen with the newest addition to their family.

Recounting the experience, Kathryn said: “I had to ring my mom and dad and get them to come over in the middle of the night to watch my two-and-a-half-year-old as she was still in bed. My husband took me to Cramlington at five in the morning and a midwife examined us.

"She said I was only two centimetres and that I wasn't progressed enough, but I tried to tell her the contractions were really strong. They were lasting a minute and two minutes apart so I was pretty sure I was in labour.

"I said we live an hour away but she sent us home and said I'd be better off there, that things could take ages and there wasn't any beds for us.

"I really didn't want to but I listened to her because I thought, well, she knows what she's talking about."

Once home, husband Steven took their daughter to nursery and returned home at 9am.

"By then I was just absolutely doubled over in agony and I said, we'll have to go back now,” Kathryn continued.

"We didn't make it to the hospital. We were at Stannington when I felt the urge to push and I just said, she's coming now!”

After pulling into the layby, Steven went straight to his wife’s side and aided her in delivering their second daughter, baby Ruby.

An ambulance was called and they wrapped up their newborn before finally being taken to hospital.

"I don't remember much of the journey. I was just trying to breathe through the pain because obviously I had no pain relief. I was just trying to focus on breathing, even listening to what was on the radio, anything to try and get through it.”

After getting a second opinion from some midwives, the couple were told they should never have been sent home and should have been kept in and monitored for another couple of hours at least.

Finally, after everything that happened, Kathryn said: "It was quite an experience; very quick, very unexpected with how quickly it happened but all is well anyway. She's fine, she's healthy, she's happy. So that's the main thing.

"I can't change it now. It’s my story to tell her when she's older.”

Kathryn and Steven have since received an apology but are making a formal complaint to stop their situation from happening to anyone else.

A Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said: “We cannot comment in detail due to patient confidentiality, but we would like to offer our sincere apologies to Mrs Watson and her family for what they have been through.”