Embleton daffodils put a spring in the step of Mid Northumberland Squirrel Scouts

In the autumn, as part of the Scouts Youth Social Action project, Mid Northumberland Squirrel Scouts planted daffodil bulbs in the park at Embleton.

By Ian Smith
Published 29th Mar 2023, 14:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 14:59 BST

They popped along recently and were thrilled to see that the bulbs had grown and were flowering.

Squirrel Scouts are the youngest section of the Scouts. If you know a young person between the ages of 4 and 6 years old who would be interested in joining Squirrel Scouts please get in touch and email [email protected]

Mid Northumberland Squirrel Scouts with the daffodils they planted in Embleton.
