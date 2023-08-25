News you can trust since 1854
Elsdon Fete set to provide a fun day out for all the family

Marquees are up ready for the traditional Elsdon Fete on the Village Green this weekend (August 28).
By Andrew Coulson
Published 25th Aug 2023, 12:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 12:04 BST
Riley (a Collie) is revving up for the Dog Show at Elsdon Fete. Picture courtesy of Annie Gregory.Riley (a Collie) is revving up for the Dog Show at Elsdon Fete. Picture courtesy of Annie Gregory.
Held every August Bank Holiday Monday, the event is a traditional fun day out for all the family in the pretty and historic village nestled in Northumberland National Park.

All welcome and entry is free, with plenty of parking provided.

There is something for everyone including a Dog Show, vintage tractors, BBQ, Northumbrian pipes, archery, children’s activities and activities for grown ups, tea and cakes, the Carlisle Cloggies, coconut shy, tombola, hoopla and Battle of Otterburn model war gaming, plus a host of interesting stalls.

This year’s Fete Draw has grand prizes of a £150 gallery voucher for the Mary Ann Rogers Art Gallery; one night B&B for two at the Bird in the Bush Pub, Elsdon, and a family pass for The Alnwick Garden, plus many other prizes.

The fete starts at noon and finishes at 4pm.